Amazon Offers Fuel Savings With Prime Membership

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) announced that Prime members can now save $0.10 per gallon at approximately 7,000 bp, Amoco, and ampm gas stations across the U.S. The offer only needs to be activated once. Activating the offer will connect a member's Amazon account and earnify account. Members can then use the free earnify app store locator to find the nearest bp, Amoco, or ampm gas station.

Also, Amazon plans to add an electric vehicle charging savings offer with bp pulse, bp's electric vehicle charging business, with more details to be revealed next year.