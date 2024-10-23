|
23.10.2024 12:36:50
Amazon Offers Fuel Savings With Prime Membership
(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) announced that Prime members can now save $0.10 per gallon at approximately 7,000 bp, Amoco, and ampm gas stations across the U.S. The offer only needs to be activated once. Activating the offer will connect a member's Amazon account and earnify account. Members can then use the free earnify app store locator to find the nearest bp, Amoco, or ampm gas station.
Also, Amazon plans to add an electric vehicle charging savings offer with bp pulse, bp's electric vehicle charging business, with more details to be revealed next year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
25.10.24
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones am Freitagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Freitagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.24
|Mode: Das Amazon für Änderungsschneider - Wie Monica Hauck Menschen zu mehr Nachhaltigkeit bewegen möchte (Handelsblatt)
|
24.10.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones legt zum Handelsende den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones fällt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)