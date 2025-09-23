Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
23.09.2025 23:21:57

Amazon On Trial Over Prime Membership 'Dark Patterns'

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is being sued by the Federal Trade Commission in a Seattle courtroom for allegedly deceiving customers into becoming Prime members and making it difficult for them to cancel.

The $139-per-year service, which has more than 200 million members worldwide, may be significantly impacted by the jury trial, which is anticipated to last roughly a month.

According to the FTC, Amazon pushed customers into Prime without getting their express consent by using "dark patterns," or deceptive design techniques.

While the opt-out was hidden in a smaller link, regulators point to a large yellow button that offered "FREE Two-Day Shipping" and enrolled users in Prime. The agency claims that canceling necessitated navigating a "four-page, six-click, fifteen-option" maze, which it refers to internally as the "Iliad Flow."

Amazon rejects the allegations, stating that only a small minority are impacted by any confusion and that customers join Prime for its benefits rather than its design tricks. Three executives named in the lawsuit are also being defended by the company.

The case implies a larger FTC monopoly trial against Amazon in 2027, indicating rising government pressure on one of the most major businesses in the world.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen

11.09.25 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.08.25 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.08.25 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.08.25 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.08.25 Amazon Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 186,78 -3,17% Amazon

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.09.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.09.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
20.09.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.09.25 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.25 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- Börsen in China letztlich tiefer - Tokio im Feiertag
Der heimische Leitindex legte am Dienstag zu, während auch der deutsche Markt Gewinne verzeichnete. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich abwärts. Derweil verbuchten die Indizes in China am Dienstag Abgaben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen