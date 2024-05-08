Amazon Prime To Roll Out Interactive Commercials

(RTTNews) - Just after a few months of introducing advertisements in Prime Video, Amazon (AMZN) is now planning to introduce three new commercial formats to boost customer engagement and sell stuff.

"Amazon Ads continues to reimagine the streaming TV experience with interactive ad formats that are seamlessly shoppable and help advertisers meaningfully connect with customers," Alan Moss, VP, global advertising sales for Amazon Ads, said.

"We are developing innovative experiences to help brands better engage with customers, as we work to transform streaming advertising through our differentiated combination of reach, first-party signals, and ad tech," Moss continued. "Ads in Prime Video provide an unparalleled experience for advertisers to deliver on any full-funnel marketing objective — whether it's awareness, consideration, or conversion."

The three new interactive formats are Shoppable carousel ads, interactive pause ads and interactive brand trivia ads.

Shoppable carousel ads enable viewers to browse through different products during an ad break, making it an ad within an ad. The screen would automatically pause if it senses any interaction, giving time to customers to properly view the product lineup.

Whereas, Interactive pause ads provides an opportunity to customers to discover and engage with brands. Under this format, when customers pause the show or movie, they will see a screen with various brands along with an "Add to Cart" and "Learn More" options.

The third format, Interactive brand trivia ads, aims to share various facts about the product with customers, helping them to learn more about it. The customers could get information and claim rewards.

Amazon will introduce the new formats "in the upcoming broadcast year".