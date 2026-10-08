Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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08.10.2026 07:29:17
Amazon Reportedly Cuts Around 1,000 Jobs In Retail, Stores
(RTTNews) - E-commerce major Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) has implemented further job cuts affecting around 1,000 white-collar workers globally, primarily across its retail and Stores business units, media reported.
The affected divisions include customer service, selling partner/marketplace support, and retail engineering operations within the Amazon Stores business.
"We've ?adjusted parts of our Stores business because we believe this structure ?will better enable us to deliver on our priorities," a spokesperson reportedly said in ?an ?emailed statement.
As per the reports, workers in the U.S., India, and the UK have been affected in the latest workforce reduction.
The tech major in late 2025 had announced around 30,000 corporate job cuts. In January this year, the company announced its plan to cut approximately 16,000 jobs worldwide as part of additional organizational changes.
The ongoing layoffs are reportedly linked to the rise of artificial intelligence, which helps companies work faster and more efficiently.
The company earlier had announced plans to strengthen its organization by reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy as it prepares $220 billion spending drive toward AI and cloud infrastructure.
In the overnight trading on the Nasdaq, the shares were gaining 0.08 percent to $260.12, extending the 1.42% increase on Wednesday's regular trading close.
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Analysen zu Amazon
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|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
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|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
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|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
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|Amazon Outperform
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|226,70
|-2,35%
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