Microsoft Aktie

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

26.12.2025 23:06:00

Amazon vs. Microsoft: Which Stock Is a Better Buy for 2026 and Beyond?

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) enter 2026 with the same headline tailwind: enterprises are rebuilding their tech stacks around cloud computing and generative AI (artificial intelligence). Even more, they have similar headwinds: the capital-intensive nature of building out AI infrastructure -- and more AI demand than they can handle (or is that a tailwind?).Regardless, these are two great companies with stocks likely to perform well over the long haul, but one looks slightly more attractive than the other.Imate source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
