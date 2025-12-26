Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
26.12.2025 23:06:00
Amazon vs. Microsoft: Which Stock Is a Better Buy for 2026 and Beyond?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) enter 2026 with the same headline tailwind: enterprises are rebuilding their tech stacks around cloud computing and generative AI (artificial intelligence). Even more, they have similar headwinds: the capital-intensive nature of building out AI infrastructure -- and more AI demand than they can handle (or is that a tailwind?).Regardless, these are two great companies with stocks likely to perform well over the long haul, but one looks slightly more attractive than the other.Imate source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
23.12.25
|Microsoft-Aktie im Blick: KI-Offensive trifft auf ruhigen Kurs - Analysten bleiben optimistisch (finanzen.at)
|
23.12.25
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Microsoft-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Microsoft von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
22.12.25
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
18.12.25
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones beendet den Donnerstagshandel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
18.12.25
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich nachmittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
18.12.25
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones am Donnerstagmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
16.12.25
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Microsoft-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Microsoft-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.25
|Microsoft-Aktie tiefer: Viele Nutzer planen wegen Windows-10-Support-Ende Geräte-Neukauf (dpa-AFX)