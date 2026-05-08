Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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08.05.2026 21:30:00
Amazon vs. Microsoft: Which Tech Giant Looks Better After Its Earnings Report?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) both reported earnings on April 29. The reports continued the tale of two growth stocks heading in different directions. Amazon rallied higher on its earnings, while Microsoft slumped.The e-commerce giant is up by roughly 20% year to date, while Microsoft has dropped by more than 10%. Both companies' earnings reports suggest that this trend is likely to continue. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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