(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has launched a campaign on its shopping app and website opposing proposed New York City legislation that could require it to directly employ delivery workers currently hired through third-party contractors.

The company warns that the measure could increase delivery costs by as much as $5 per order and force it to consider moving operations outside the city.

The company began displaying pop-ups and banners to New York City customers on November 19, urging them to contact their City Council members and oppose Intro 518, also known as the Delivery Protection Act. The legislation, introduced in February, is awaiting review by City Council Speaker Julie Menin.

Amazon currently relies on thousands of small delivery businesses for last-mile deliveries, a model it has used since 2018. Many of these contractors work primarily or exclusively for Amazon. The company says the proposed measure would prevent it from continuing those relationships.

"If this legislation passes, we'd no longer be able to work with them, and we'd be forced to consider moving our operations outside of the city," Amazon said in its customer message.

It warned that relocation could result in slower and more expensive deliveries for millions of New York City customers and threaten thousands of jobs at small businesses.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani endorsed the measure in August, arguing that Amazon's subcontracting model leaves workers vulnerable and allows companies to avoid accountability for unsafe working conditions.

Supporters, including the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, say the legislation would improve worker safety and strengthen labor protections.