Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
25.11.2025 07:30:12
Amazon Web Services Announces PayMe by HSBC’s Migration to AWS, Accelerating Digital Payment Innovation in Hong Kong
|
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2025 - Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that PayMe by HSBC, Hong Kong's homegrown mobile wallet, has successfully migrated its entire platform to AWS. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in HSBC's digital transformation journey and reinforces its position as a pioneer in digital banking innovation.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine
News Source: Amazon Web Services
25/11/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
