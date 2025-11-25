Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
25.11.2025 07:30:12

Amazon Web Services Announces PayMe by HSBC’s Migration to AWS, Accelerating Digital Payment Innovation in Hong Kong


EQS Newswire / 25/11/2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2025 - Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that PayMe by HSBC, Hong Kong's homegrown mobile wallet, has successfully migrated its entire platform to AWS. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in HSBC's digital transformation journey and reinforces its position as a pioneer in digital banking innovation.

PayMe, launched by HSBC in 2017, has revolutionized Hong Kong's digital payment landscape, serving over 3.2 million users and processing billions of transactions annually. The platform enables users to send and receive money instantly, split bills, and make purchases at over 34 million merchants in 46 markets through a dedicated virtual debit card. With its user-friendly interface and robust security features, PayMe has become an integral part of Hong Kong's digital economy, particularly among younger generations seeking seamless payment solutions.

The migration to AWS has delivered substantial technical and operational benefits for PayMe, including an improvement in application response times enabling near-instantaneous transactions, a reduction in infrastructure costs through optimized resource utilization and enhanced security via AWS's advanced services and compliance frameworks. It has also accelerated delivery, with faster deployment of new features and updates and reduced time-to-market for new services from months to weeks, while operational efficiency has improved through a reduction in incident resolution time. Additionally, PayMe can now scale rapidly during peak transaction periods (e.g., holidays and promotional events), accelerate new feature deployment through improved CI/CD pipelines, and enhance data analytics capabilities for better customer insights and fraud detection.

"By moving to AWS, PayMe is leveraging the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud services to enhance its reliability, scalability, and innovation capabilities," said Scott Mullins, Managing Director of Worldwide Financial Services at AWS. "This migration demonstrates our deep collaboration with HSBC and our shared commitment to delivering superior digital banking experiences. This successful transition to AWS sets a new standard for financial institutions looking to modernize their payment platforms."

Benedict Woo, Interim Chief Information Officer, Hong Kong and Head of Technology, Retail Banking and Wealth, Hong Kong, HSBC added: "Our migration is a strategic step in our ambition to deliver exceptional, future-ready digital experiences. The improved performance, security and scalability of the AWS platform are foundational, empowering us to innovate with greater agility and consistently provide our customers with a seamless and secure payment journey."

This collaboration between AWS and HSBC demonstrates the financial service industry's growing confidence in AWS's ability to support mission-critical payment applications while meeting strict regulatory requirements. The successful migration serves as a blueprint for other financial institutions looking to modernize their digital payment platforms.
Hashtag: #AWS #PayMe

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine
learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 120 Availability Zones within 38 geographic regions, with announced plans for 10 more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Chile, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers, including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

225647
News Source: Amazon Web Services

25/11/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen

31.10.25 Amazon Kaufen DZ BANK
31.10.25 Amazon Buy UBS AG
31.10.25 Amazon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
31.10.25 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.10.25 Amazon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 196,54 0,05% Amazon

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.11.25 KW 47: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vor tieferem Start -- DAX knapp im Minus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Dienstag etwas leichter erwartet. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürfte unterdessen etwas tiefer starten. In Fernost sind am Dienstag Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen