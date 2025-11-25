Amazon Web Services Announces PayMe by HSBC’s Migration to AWS, Accelerating Digital Payment Innovation in Hong Kong



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2025 - Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that PayMe by HSBC, Hong Kong's homegrown mobile wallet, has successfully migrated its entire platform to AWS. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in HSBC's digital transformation journey and reinforces its position as a pioneer in digital banking innovation.



PayMe, launched by HSBC in 2017, has revolutionized Hong Kong's digital payment landscape, serving over 3.2 million users and processing billions of transactions annually. The platform enables users to send and receive money instantly, split bills, and make purchases at over 34 million merchants in 46 markets through a dedicated virtual debit card. With its user-friendly interface and robust security features, PayMe has become an integral part of Hong Kong's digital economy, particularly among younger generations seeking seamless payment solutions.



The migration to AWS has delivered substantial technical and operational benefits for PayMe, including an improvement in application response times enabling near-instantaneous transactions, a reduction in infrastructure costs through optimized resource utilization and enhanced security via AWS's advanced services and compliance frameworks. It has also accelerated delivery, with faster deployment of new features and updates and reduced time-to-market for new services from months to weeks, while operational efficiency has improved through a reduction in incident resolution time. Additionally, PayMe can now scale rapidly during peak transaction periods (e.g., holidays and promotional events), accelerate new feature deployment through improved CI/CD pipelines, and enhance data analytics capabilities for better customer insights and fraud detection.



"By moving to AWS, PayMe is leveraging the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud services to enhance its reliability, scalability, and innovation capabilities," said Scott Mullins, Managing Director of Worldwide Financial Services at AWS. "This migration demonstrates our deep collaboration with HSBC and our shared commitment to delivering superior digital banking experiences. This successful transition to AWS sets a new standard for financial institutions looking to modernize their payment platforms."



Benedict Woo, Interim Chief Information Officer, Hong Kong and Head of Technology, Retail Banking and Wealth, Hong Kong, HSBC added: "Our migration is a strategic step in our ambition to deliver exceptional, future-ready digital experiences. The improved performance, security and scalability of the AWS platform are foundational, empowering us to innovate with greater agility and consistently provide our customers with a seamless and secure payment journey."



This collaboration between AWS and HSBC demonstrates the financial service industry's growing confidence in AWS's ability to support mission-critical payment applications while meeting strict regulatory requirements. The successful migration serves as a blueprint for other financial institutions looking to modernize their digital payment platforms.

