Apple Acquires Canadian Startup DarwinAI: Reports

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc.(AAPL) has reportedly acquired DarwinAI, an AI startup based in Canada.

The acquisition, reported by Bloomberg, is a part of Apple's continued efforts to advance into generative artificial intelligence in 2024.

DarwinAI is a well-known player in the AI industry, particularly for its vision-based technology that enhances manufacturing efficiency. The acquisition is the latest addition to Apple's growing portfolio of AI companies that it has acquired over the years.

Interestingly, DarwinAI's social media accounts and official website have been shut down, hinting at a deal that has not been announced publicly yet. Several members of DarwinAI, including Alexander Wong, have joined Apple's AI division following the acquisition, the report says. Wong, who is an AI researcher at the University of Waterloo, will now serve as a director in Apple's AI division.

The acquisition aligns with Apple's strategy to integrate AI capabilities into its products and services. With DarwinAI's expertise in machine vision intelligence and efficient AI models, Apple is aiming to deploy AI on devices rather than relying solely on cloud-based solutions. DarwinAI's technology not only improves manufacturing processes but also supports Apple's plans to introduce on-device generative AI features in iOS 18.

According to Techcrunch, DarwinAI had secured funding from reputable investors such as BDC Capital, Honeywell Ventures, Obvious Ventures, and Inovia Capital. The acquisition underscores Apple's commitment to strengthening its AI capabilities through strategic investments in innovative technologies like DarwinAI.