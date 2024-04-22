22.04.2024 19:33:41

Apple Acquires Datakalab

(RTTNews) - A recent report from the French business magazine Challenges (via 9To5Mac) revealed that Apple acquired Datakalab, a Paris-based startup specializing in AI and computer vision technology.

The acquisition occurred on December 17 of the previous year and was discreetly completed, as indicated in a European Commission filing discovered by Challenges.

While the founders of Datakalab did not join Apple, several other employees transitioned. Before the acquisition, Datakalab had a staff of 10 to 20 individuals and held multiple patents related to AI compression and vision technology.

The company positioned itself as an expert in low power, runtime efficiency, and deep learning algorithms for device operations. Moreover, their advanced facial recognition technology has the potential to enhance features such as Photos and Face ID.

This acquisition aligns with Apple's intentions to introduce various AI features in iOS 18 later this year. Datakalab has also developed advanced vision-based technology that could support Apple's Vision Pro goals in the future.

The financial details of the acquisition remain undisclosed.

