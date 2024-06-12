Apple Announces 'Messages Via Satellite' Feature For IOS 18

(RTTNews) - During the recent Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple Inc. (AAPL) unveiled a groundbreaking feature coming to iOS 18: Messages via Satellite.

This innovative addition to the Emergency SOS via satellite feature is set to revolutionize communication capabilities for iPhone users.

Messages via Satellite will allow users to send and receive messages in situations where traditional Wi-Fi or cellular connections are unavailable.

This feature harnesses satellite technology to ensure that users can stay connected even in remote or emergencies. Users will be able to direct their iPhones towards the nearest satellite for message transmission and reception.

Notably, all communications will be safeguarded with end-to-end encryption, and the feature will support familiar messaging elements such as emojis and Tapbacks.

Scheduled as part of the iOS 18 update slated for release in the fall, Messages via Satellite is poised to empower users with enhanced communication capabilities. Apple has indicated that this feature will be available on iPhone 14 and later models in the US.

While specific details about potential costs for utilizing Messages via Satellite have not been fully disclosed, Apple has made it clear that the Emergency SOS via satellite will remain free for three years for iPhone 14 users. However, there is acknowledgment that the company may introduce charges for satellite services in the future. Interestingly, iPhone 15 models will come with complimentary two-year access to satellite services. More pricing information is expected to be revealed as the feature launch approaches.