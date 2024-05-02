Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
02.05.2024 22:34:56

Apple Inc. Q2 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $23.64 billion, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $24.16 billion, or $1.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $90.75 billion from $94.84 billion last year.

Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $23.64 Bln. vs. $24.16 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.53 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $90.75 Bln vs. $94.84 Bln last year.

