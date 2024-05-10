|
10.05.2024 21:37:12
Apple Issues Apology For Controversial 'Crush' Ad Following Wide Criticism
(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) apologized for its 'Crush' ad for its new iPad Pro model, after receiving wide negative feedback.
In a statement, Tor Myhren, Apple's VP of Marketing Communications, apologized for the ad's tone, stating that it missed the mark.
He emphasized "Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it's incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world. Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we're sorry."
Furthermore, as a result of the negative feedback, Apple decided not to broadcast the 'Crush' commercial on television. However, the ad remains accessible on their YouTube channel.
The 'Crush' advertisement featured a hydraulic press crushing various creative tools, including musical instruments, electronic equipment, arcade games, paint and brushes, computers, cameras, and more.
The message was aimed at portraying the iPad as a consolidation of all these tools into one device, capable of providing all the necessary means for creative expression. But it backfired as many creatives found the images wasteful and disrespectful to art, especially at a time when AI threatens to upend the creative industry.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
10.05.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite verbucht zum Handelsende Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Freitagssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite sackt am Freitagnachmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.24
|NYSE-Handel: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.24
|Apple-Aktie im Minus: Apple will drauf verzichten neue iPad-Werbung ins Fernsehen zu bringen (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|09.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.05.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|03.05.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.05.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|03.05.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.05.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.24
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.05.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|03.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.04.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|169,72
|-0,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Start ins Wochenende: ATX und DAX gehen höher aus der Sitzung -- US-Börsen letztendlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Freitag freundlich. An der Wall Street ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.