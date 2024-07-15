|
15.07.2024 21:46:38
Apple Launches New HomePod Mini In Midnight
(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) has introduced a new HomePod mini, a connected sound system, in a Midnight color option, replacing the Space Gray version.
The 3.3 inches tall-smart speaker is also available in other bold colors, including yellow, blue, orange, and white.
The iPhone maker said that the new HomePod features a seamless, acoustically transparent mesh exterior and a backlit touch surface that illuminates from edge to edge.
The speaker helps in experiencing home theatre experience with Apple TV 4K, creating smart home automations, and searching music based on different criteria.
HomePod mini in Midnight will be available at Apple Store locations across the U.S., Canada, China mainland, Singapore, and 28 other countries and regions from July 17.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
15.07.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Börsianer lassen S&P 500 zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.24
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.24
|Analysten treiben Rekordjagd von Apple-Aktien an - Super Micro Computer ersetzt Walgreens in NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Am Nachmittag Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 am Montagnachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|12.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.06.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.06.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|215,00
|1,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX vor stabiler Eröffnung -- Börsen in Fernost uneinig
Der heimische und auch der deutsche Markt dürften sich am Dienstag zur Eröffnung zunächst wenig verändert präsentieren. Indes können sich die asiatischen Indizes nicht für eine gemeinsame Richtung entscheiden.