Apple Plans To Shrink Bezels For Upcoming IPhone 16 Series

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) is planning to use Border Reduction Structure or BRS technology to shrink the bezels at the bottom of the display of all four iPhone 16 models, according to a report by Korea's Sisa Journal.

Bezel is the border surrounding the display on a smartphone. It separates the screen's actual viewable area from the phone's outer edges.

BRS technology, currently, adopted by suppliers including Samsung, LG, and BOE, minimizes the bezels by rolling up the internal copper wiring into a more compact package.

Earlier, the tech giant's attempt to deploy the technology was curtailed due to heat issues. But the recent improvements in heat dissipation technology have encouraged Apple to apply the technology on upcoming iPhone 16 series.

According to a report from research firm Omdia, the iPhone 16 Pro models will get an upgrade in screen size by 0.2 inches compared to other models due to display technology.

Notably, iPhone's bodies will also increase in size with the increase in display size. The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will be slightly taller than their predecessors, as well as somewhat wider too.

Last year, Apple had reduced the bezels of iPhone 15 Pro models by using low-injection pressure over-molding or LIPO to shrink the display border size to 1.5 millimeters compared to around 2.2 millimeters on iPhone 14 models.