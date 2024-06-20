Apple Reveals Reason Behind Its Exclusivity Of 'Apple Intelligence' On IPhone 15 Pro Models

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) recently announced that the Apple Intelligence would be exclusive to the latest iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, as well as on Macs and iPads equipped with M1 or newer chips, raising concerns among users whether it is a ploy to incentivize new device purchases. However, Apple has explicitly denied these speculations in an interview during The Talk Show at WWDC 2024.

According to MacRumors, prominent figures from Apple, including John Giannandrea, Greg Joswiak, and Craig Federighi, addressed this issue. They explained to John Gruber of Daring Fireball that the hardware requirements for Apple Intelligence made it unfeasible to support older devices.

Federighi highlighted the A17 Pro chip's capabilities in the iPhone 15 Pro models, with its powerful 16-core Neural Engine, which performs an impressive 35 trillion operations per second, outpacing the A16 chip in previous iPhone models. Additionally, he emphasized that the new AI features necessitate a significant amount of RAM, clarifying that all Apple Intelligence-compatible devices are equipped with at least 8GB of RAM.