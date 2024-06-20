Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
20.06.2024 21:56:45

Apple Reveals Reason Behind Its Exclusivity Of 'Apple Intelligence' On IPhone 15 Pro Models

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) recently announced that the Apple Intelligence would be exclusive to the latest iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, as well as on Macs and iPads equipped with M1 or newer chips, raising concerns among users whether it is a ploy to incentivize new device purchases. However, Apple has explicitly denied these speculations in an interview during The Talk Show at WWDC 2024.

According to MacRumors, prominent figures from Apple, including John Giannandrea, Greg Joswiak, and Craig Federighi, addressed this issue. They explained to John Gruber of Daring Fireball that the hardware requirements for Apple Intelligence made it unfeasible to support older devices.

Federighi highlighted the A17 Pro chip's capabilities in the iPhone 15 Pro models, with its powerful 16-core Neural Engine, which performs an impressive 35 trillion operations per second, outpacing the A16 chip in previous iPhone models. Additionally, he emphasized that the new AI features necessitate a significant amount of RAM, clarifying that all Apple Intelligence-compatible devices are equipped with at least 8GB of RAM.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

13.06.24 Apple Halten DZ BANK
11.06.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.06.24 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.06.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
10.06.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 194,32 -0,63% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hexensabbat: ATX geht deutlich leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen uneins -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben am Freitag ab, besonders hierzulande fielen die Verluste deutlich aus. Die US-Börsen fanden am letzten Handelstag der Woche keine gemeinsame Richtung. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen