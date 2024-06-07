07.06.2024 21:14:42

Apple To Unveil New Passwords App: Bloomberg

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is preparing to introduce a new Passwords app in the upcoming versions of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15, according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

This new app is expected to provide advanced password management and storage functionalities, similar to password managers such as 1Password and LastPass.

The official launch of the Passwords app is set to take place at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference scheduled for June 10.

The Passwords app is designed to streamline the login process for users and will serve as an alternative to third-party password managers. It will feature an autofill capability for usernames and passwords, as well as the ability to generate authentication codes similar to Google Authenticator. Additionally, the app will be compatible with Apple's Vision Pro headset and will support two-factor verification codes.

While Apple's current operating systems already include a Passwords feature within the Settings app, the upcoming dedicated Passwords app aims to enhance password management by providing a more intuitive and user-friendly interface. The new app will retain all existing password management features available in Settings and will also offer additional support for logging into websites using Face ID or Touch ID via Passkeys.

Furthermore, the app will facilitate the automatic insertion of login data into websites and applications upon user login.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

04.06.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.06.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
30.05.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
28.05.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.05.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 182,10 2,07% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen letztlich etwas schwächer -- ATX & DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich ebenso in der Verlustzone. Im Wall Street-Handel zeigte sich am Freitag eine schwächere Tendenz. An den Börsen in Asien waren zum Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen