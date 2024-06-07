|
07.06.2024 21:14:42
Apple To Unveil New Passwords App: Bloomberg
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is preparing to introduce a new Passwords app in the upcoming versions of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15, according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
This new app is expected to provide advanced password management and storage functionalities, similar to password managers such as 1Password and LastPass.
The official launch of the Passwords app is set to take place at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference scheduled for June 10.
The Passwords app is designed to streamline the login process for users and will serve as an alternative to third-party password managers. It will feature an autofill capability for usernames and passwords, as well as the ability to generate authentication codes similar to Google Authenticator. Additionally, the app will be compatible with Apple's Vision Pro headset and will support two-factor verification codes.
While Apple's current operating systems already include a Passwords feature within the Settings app, the upcoming dedicated Passwords app aims to enhance password management by providing a more intuitive and user-friendly interface. The new app will retain all existing password management features available in Settings and will also offer additional support for logging into websites using Face ID or Touch ID via Passkeys.
Furthermore, the app will facilitate the automatic insertion of login data into websites and applications upon user login.
