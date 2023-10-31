|
31.10.2023 02:46:55
Apple Unveils Three M3 Chips, New MacBook Pros And IMacs
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. unveiled three M3 chips, new MacBook Pros and iMacs. Customers can order the new MacBook Pro and the iMac desktop computer starting today, with availability beginning November 7. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 starts at $1,599. The 24-inch iMac desktop computer with M3 now starts at $1,299, the Cupertino, California-based company said in a statement on Monday.
Apple unveiled M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, the most advanced chips ever built for a personal computer. The industry's first 3-nanometer chips for a personal computer debut a next-generation GPU architecture and deliver dramatic performance improvements, a faster CPU and Neural Engine, and support for more unified memory, the company said.
The Tech giant said that the power-efficient performance of M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max helps the new MacBook Pro and iMac meet the company's high standards for energy efficiency, and helps the new MacBook Pro achieve the longest battery life ever in a Mac — up to 22 hours.
Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to have net-zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes the entire manufacturing supply chains and life cycle of every product.
In a separate press release, Apple announced a new MacBook Pro lineup featuring the all-new family of M3 chips: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max.
All MacBook Pro models feature a Liquid Retina XDR display with 20 percent brighter SDR content, a built-in 1080p camera, an six-speaker sound system, and a wide array of connectivity option.
The company noted that the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 is not only great for everyday tasks, but also delivers phenomenal sustained performance in pro apps and games.
MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max are available in space black. M3 Pro and M3 Max models are also available in silver, and the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 is available in silver and space gray.
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 starts at $1,599 and $1,499 for education; the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro starts at $1,999 and $1,849 for education; and the 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,499 and $2,299 for education.
Meanwhile, Apple unveiled the new 24-inch iMac featuring the amazing M3 chip.
The new iMac features 4.5K Retina display, the latest wireless connectivity, and best-in-class camera, speakers, and mics, all in a strikingly thin design.
iMac with 8-core GPU starts at $1,299 and $1,249 for education, and is available in green, pink, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse.
iMac with 10-core GPU starts at $1,499 and $1,399 for education, and is available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, two additional USB 3 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Gigabit Ethernet.
