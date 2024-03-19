Apple Watch Series 10 May Feature Blood Pressure Monitoring

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) might equip its Watch Series 10 with a blood monitoring feature, reflecting the California-based company's efforts to enhance the health monitoring capabilities of its devices, Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman said.

The proposed feature would help the users to track changes and detect early signs of diseases like hypertension and cardiovascular disease, leading to significant improvement in health conditions.

However, Gurman cautioned that the functioning of the anticipated feature will be limited initially due to the challenges of scaling down such technology on a small device. Even though the feature could record blood pressure readings, it could not offer precise insights.

Gurman said that the new series would also introduce new hardware specifically designed for blood pressure monitoring.

The anticipated feature has been already introduced by Samsung on its Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 5. Huawei also boasts of a similar feature on its Watch D.

Notably, the tech giant's Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 are equipped to measure heart rate and blood oxygen, and track sleep cycle.