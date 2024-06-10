Apple's MacBook Air M3 Series Gets Massive Discounts

(RTTNews) - Recently, Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) latest 15-inch MacBook Air has seen significant price reductions on Amazon in anticipation of Apple's WWDC keynote.

The base model with 256GB of storage is now available for $1,129, down from its original price of $1,299. For those in need of more storage and memory, an upgraded model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is also on sale. Both 512GB models are available at discounted prices, with delivery dates as early as June 11 for U.S. customers.

In addition to the MacBook Air, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro chip, 18GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is being offered at a 15% discount or $300 off, marking its lowest price ever at $1,699 on Amazon and B&H.

Furthermore, the 13-inch MacBook Air M3, with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, has dropped to its lowest price yet on both Amazon and B&H, now priced at just $899, which reflects an 18% discount or $200 off the retail price.