|
01.07.2024 21:46:02
Apple's Vision Pro Might Get Apple Intelligence: Bloomberg
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) plans to integrate Apple Intelligence into the Vision Pro headset in the foreseeable future, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his "Power On" newsletter.
The device is said to have ample memory capacity to support on-device Apple Intelligence features, including notification summaries, writing tools, and a new version of Siri.
Apple's user interface design team is working to ensure that Apple Intelligence is suitable for a mixed-reality setting. Additionally, the company must ensure it has enough cloud-computing resources to support the additional devices.
Gurman also mentioned that Apple is introducing a new "Go Deeper" option in its in-store demonstrations, which will involve testing office functionalities, watching videos, and showcasing the Dual Loop band that wraps around the wearers' heads. This band contrasts with the Solo Loop band, which some users find uncomfortable.
Looking toward the future, Gurman predicts that Apple Intelligence will become increasingly integral to Apple devices and will be a cornerstone of its operations. He suggests that Apple Intelligence will receive more frequent updates compared to services like iCloud, aligning more closely with the company's hardware and software release schedules.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.07.24
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 verbucht schlussendlich Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht schlussendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen am Montagnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.24
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 notiert im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100-Anleger greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 steigt (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)