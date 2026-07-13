Applied Materials Aktie

Applied Materials für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865177 / ISIN: US0382221051

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13.07.2026 14:04:01

Applied Materials vs. Amkor Technology: Which Artificial Intelligence Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the semiconductor chip industry matures, choosing between hardware providers and service partners becomes vital. Should you buy Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) or Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) to capture the next wave of innovation?Applied Materials provides the complex machinery required to build silicon wafers, while Amkor Technology specializes in the final assembly and testing of those chips. Both companies are critical links in the global electronics supply chain, but they operate at different stages of production and carry distinct financial profiles for investors looking at the technology market.Applied Materials provides specialized equipment, services, and software used to manufacture semiconductors, including display systems for advanced electronics. Its technology serves foundries, which are the factories that produce chips, and it remains a prominent name among semiconductor stocks. While two clients accounted for approximately 19% and 15% of net revenue recently, a new 10-year partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company aims to secure its role in advanced AI packaging.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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