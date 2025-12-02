Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
02.12.2025 23:17:17
AWS Unveils Trainium3 UltraServer, Teases More Powerful Trainium4 With Nvidia Support
(RTTNews) - At AWS re:Invent 2025, Amazon Web Services unveiled its newest AI training chip, the Trainium3, along with a powerful new machine called the Trainium3 UltraServer.
This system is built on AWS's advanced 3-nanometer Trainium3 chip and their own networking tech, which reportedly offers over four times the performance and memory of the last generation.
Each UltraServer can hold 144 chips, and AWS claims that you can connect thousands of these servers, allowing for up to a million Trainium3 chips to work together—ten times the previous capacity.
They also pointed out a significant energy efficiency improvement of around 40%, which is crucial as the demand for power in global data centers keeps rising.
Some customers, like Anthropic, Karakuri, SplashMusic, and Decart, are already using the Trainium3 to lower their inference costs. Additionally, AWS teased its next chip, the Trainium4, which is currently in the works.
This new chip will utilize Nvidia's NVLink Fusion interconnect, allowing Trainium4 systems to work alongside Nvidia GPUs while preserving Amazon's cost-effective server design.
This could make AWS a more appealing choice for developers looking to create AI models that fit into Nvidia's CUDA ecosystem.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
01.12.25
|Amazon-Aktie etwas stärker: Neuer Multi-Cloud-Service mit Google (finanzen.at)
|
30.11.25
|Erfolgskonzept Prime: Darum lohnt sich die Amazon-Mitgliedschaft für den Konzern trotz geringer Margen (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones am Freitagnachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones verbucht mittags Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones beginnt Freitagssitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.25
|Amazon-Aktie reagiert wechselhaft auf milliardenschwere KI-Pläne für die US-Regierung (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.25
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Amazon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Amazon von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|02.12.25
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.12.25
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.25
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.10.25
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.10.25
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.12.25
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.12.25
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.25
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.10.25
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.10.25
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.12.25
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.12.25
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.25
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.10.25
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.10.25
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|201,70
|-0,05%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- US-Börsen schließen mit Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen zurückhaltend
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Dienstag Gewinne einfahren. An der Wall Street dominierten die Käufer. Anleger in Fernost wagten sich derweil nicht recht aus ihrer Deckung.