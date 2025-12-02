Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.12.2025 23:17:17

AWS Unveils Trainium3 UltraServer, Teases More Powerful Trainium4 With Nvidia Support

(RTTNews) - At AWS re:Invent 2025, Amazon Web Services unveiled its newest AI training chip, the Trainium3, along with a powerful new machine called the Trainium3 UltraServer.

This system is built on AWS's advanced 3-nanometer Trainium3 chip and their own networking tech, which reportedly offers over four times the performance and memory of the last generation.

Each UltraServer can hold 144 chips, and AWS claims that you can connect thousands of these servers, allowing for up to a million Trainium3 chips to work together—ten times the previous capacity.

They also pointed out a significant energy efficiency improvement of around 40%, which is crucial as the demand for power in global data centers keeps rising.

Some customers, like Anthropic, Karakuri, SplashMusic, and Decart, are already using the Trainium3 to lower their inference costs. Additionally, AWS teased its next chip, the Trainium4, which is currently in the works.

This new chip will utilize Nvidia's NVLink Fusion interconnect, allowing Trainium4 systems to work alongside Nvidia GPUs while preserving Amazon's cost-effective server design.

This could make AWS a more appealing choice for developers looking to create AI models that fit into Nvidia's CUDA ecosystem.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen

02.12.25 Amazon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
02.12.25 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.10.25 Amazon Kaufen DZ BANK
31.10.25 Amazon Buy UBS AG
31.10.25 Amazon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 201,70 -0,05% Amazon

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.12.25 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- US-Börsen schließen mit Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen zurückhaltend
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Dienstag Gewinne einfahren. An der Wall Street dominierten die Käufer. Anleger in Fernost wagten sich derweil nicht recht aus ihrer Deckung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen