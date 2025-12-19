BBVA Aktie
WKN: 875773 / ISIN: ES0113211835
|
19.12.2025 09:00:48
BBVA to Launch Share Buyback Program of Nearly €4 Billion, the Largest Ever
BBVA is to launch on December 22 an extraordinary share buyback program for a maximum amount of €3.96 billion, after obtaining all required authorizations. This is the largest buyback ever carried out by the Group. The program is part of the €36 billion that BBVA expects to make available for distribution to shareholders between 2025 and 2028¹, through both ordinary remuneration and additional distributions, such as this program.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
