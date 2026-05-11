Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
11.05.2026 19:05:00
Before You Invest in SpaceX, Consider This Top Competitor
The upcoming SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) has caught the market's attention, and the buzz is getting louder as SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI are all planning huge public debuts.But investing in a giant IPO may not be the right move for most individual investors. The private investors who have funded these companies until now stand to gain a windfall after they go public. But IPO stocks, especially hyped-up ones, can be extremely volatile when they first start trading, and they often drop, leaving eager retail investors with substantial early losses.If you're interested in what SpaceX has to offer, you might want to consider Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) instead. Although Amazon is known for e-commerce and increasingly for artificial intelligence (AI), it's in the middle of launching a broadband satellite business similar to SpaceX's Starlink that opens up a massive new revenue stream.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!