NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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08.06.2026 03:12:00
Better Buy: Sandisk or Nvidia Stock?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become a staple investment amid the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out. Its returns have made many investors richer, and the company's future still looks bright. However, now and again, a shiny new toy comes along that makes investors look away, and recently, that has been Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK). The memory-chip maker has delivered unbelievably high returns in a short time frame, rising 4,500% in the past year. That's about the same total return that Nvidia has provided since 2020. The question is, has Sandisk been a flash in the pan, or is it a real, long-term alternative to investing in Nvidia? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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