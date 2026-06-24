Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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24.06.2026 21:22:00
Better Buy: SpaceX or the "Magnificent Seven"?
For years, the members of the "Magnificent Seven" were among the 10 largest companies in the world by market cap. This group is made up of:Now, that's no longer the case. The surging valuations of a few chipmakers that have been benefiting from the AI build-out and the IPO of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) have left Tesla and Meta Platforms on the outside looking in, as the world's 11th- and 12th-largest companies, respectively.In part due to the rise of these other tech players, the premise behind the composition of the Magnificent Seven is being called into question, and some investors are wondering if SpaceX deserves a spot at the table. Could SpaceX be a better buy than any of the Magnificent Seven companies? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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