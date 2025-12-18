Pfizer Aktie

Pfizer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.12.2025 17:45:00

Better Buy in 2026: Pfizer or Eli Lilly?

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) are two prominent names in healthcare that have focused on innovation and growing their respective businesses for decades. But in recent years, it's been Eli Lilly that has been the dominant stock to own. Since 2023, it has risen by nearly 200%, while Pfizer has lost nearly half of its value.While it may be tempting to assume that the pattern will continue, it's also important to consider valuation and other factors that may impact future returns. Past returns are simply a reflection of how a business has done in the past, not how it will do in the years ahead. Below, I'll look at the growth opportunities, financial strength, and valuation of these healthcare stocks to assess which one may be the better buy heading into 2026.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten