Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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26.08.2026 23:35:41
Bill Gates Calls For Stronger Limits On AI As Risks Grow
(RTTNews) - Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has warned that artificial intelligence could become one of the most disruptive technologies in history unless governments and industry leaders take steps to control its risks.
In a 6,000-word essay, Gates said AI could become either a major force for reducing inequality or a source of widespread injustice. He highlighted potential benefits in areas such as healthcare and agriculture but warned that rapid advances could also lead to job losses, harm children's development and give criminals or AI systems themselves greater ability to cause harm.
Gates said increasingly powerful AI models could eventually act against human interests, raising the risk of losing control over the technology.
He argued that the risks need to be addressed quickly, although he acknowledged that geopolitical and economic competition makes a global slowdown in AI development unlikely.
Gates has proposed taxing AI and robots in a similar way to payroll taxes on human workers to discourage companies from replacing employees too quickly. He also suggested reserving certain types of work for humans.
In an interview with CNN, Gates said AI models have become significantly more capable at a pace that exceeded his expectations, citing concerns over cyberattacks, bioterrorism and psychological harm. He urged governments to act before unemployment rises sharply and public confidence in AI deteriorates.
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Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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