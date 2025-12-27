NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
27.12.2025 18:00:00
Billionaire David Tepper Loaded Up on Nvidia Shares in 2025. Should You Follow Him?
Tracking the moves of billionaire hedge fund managers is a smart move for investors. While simply following their trades isn't a good idea, seeing what they're doing to confirm your moves is a good gut check. Fortunately, any fund with over $100 million in assets is required to disclose its holdings 45 days after the end of a quarter through a Form 13F.One billionaire I keep tabs on is David Tepper, and he spent most of 2025 loading up on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock. At the end of the first quarter, his fund, Appaloosa Management, owned 300,000 shares of Nvidia. As of the end of the third quarter, it now owns 1.9 million. That's a huge number of shares to load up on throughout the year, and it is now the company's fourth-largest holding.Clearly, there's something here, and I think loading up on Nvidia is a smart move for all investors heading into 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
