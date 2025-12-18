BioNTech Aktie

BioNTech für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PSR2 / ISIN: US09075V1026

18.12.2025 19:00:00

BioNTech Publishes Final Results of the Exchange Offer for CureVac

BioNTech has completed its exchange offer to acquire CureVac In total, approximately 86.75% of CureVac shares were tendered, resulting in the delivery of 10,475,287 BioNTech ADSs MAINZ, Germany, December 18, 2025 – BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech”, or “the Company”) today announced the closingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei RSS Importer
