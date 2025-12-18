BioNTech Aktie
WKN DE: A2PSR2 / ISIN: US09075V1026
|
18.12.2025 19:00:00
BioNTech Publishes Final Results of the Exchange Offer for CureVac
BioNTech has completed its exchange offer to acquire CureVac In total, approximately 86.75% of CureVac shares were tendered, resulting in the delivery of 10,475,287 BioNTech ADSs MAINZ, Germany, December 18, 2025 – BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech”, or “the Company”) today announced the closingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei RSS Importer
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!