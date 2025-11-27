NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
27.11.2025 13:06:00
"Blackwell Sales Are Off the Charts" for Nvidia -- and Worryingly, so Is Its Customer Concentration
Beginning in the mid-1990s, the advent and mainstream utilization of the internet began reshaping corporate America. Although it took many years for businesses to learn how to optimize the internet to boost their sales and profits, it had a profoundly positive impact on their growth trajectory.For decades, investors have been waiting for the next technology to rival the impact the internet has had on businesses. The arrival of artificial intelligence (AI) appears to be the game-changing innovation Wall Street has long sought -- and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the heartbeat of this revolution.Empowering software and systems to make split-second decisions without human intervention often doesn't happen without Nvidia's AI hardware. But while headline metrics point to robust demand and otherworldly pricing power for the stock market's largest publicly traded company, a deeper dive into its sales growth reveals a hidden danger that can upend Wall Street's AI darling.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
