Boeing Forecasts Demand For 2.4 Mln Aviation Personnel Globally By 2044

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) projects the global aviation industry will require approximately 2.4 million new professionals by 2044 to meet rising air travel demand and evolving fleet needs.

Released during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, Boeing's 2025 Pilot and Technician Outlook or PTO highlights continued growth driven by emerging markets and a shift toward single-aisle aircraft.

Boeing's 20-year forecast anticipates the need for 660,000 new pilots to meet growing global demand, driven by both fleet expansion and retirements, especially in high-growth regions. In addition, approximately 710,000 maintenance technicians will be needed to maintain operational efficiency, safety, and reliability as airlines incorporate new aircraft and technologies. The industry will also require 1,000,000 new cabin crew members to accommodate rising passenger volumes and ensure consistent in-flight safety and service standards across an expanding global network.

Boeing Global Services VP Chris Broom emphasized the need for workforce development, noting the company's use of advanced training tools like mixed reality and its focus on competency-based learning to maintain safe, efficient operations worldwide.

Key insights from Boeing's Pilot and Technician Outlook (PTO) reveal that two-thirds of the projected personnel demand will arise from attrition, while the remaining one-third will support the growth of the global commercial fleet. The highest demand is expected in China, Eurasia, and North America, which collectively account for over half of all new hires. Meanwhile, South and Southeast Asia emerge as the fastest-growing markets, with personnel requirements in these regions projected to triple over the forecast period.

By 2044, the regional demand for new aviation personnel is expected to be led by Eurasia with 550,000, followed by North America at 435,000 and China at 426,000. Southeast Asia will require approximately 243,000 new professionals, while the Middle East and South Asia are projected to need 234,000 and 141,000 respectively. The remaining demand will be distributed across Africa, Latin America, and other regions, contributing to the global total of nearly 2.4 million new aviation personnel.

Boeing, a global aerospace leader, continues to support customers across 150+ countries with innovative solutions spanning aviation, defense, and space, all rooted in its core values of safety, quality, and integrity.

BA currently trades at $229.1 or 0.10% lower on the NYSE.