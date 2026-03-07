Boeing Aktie

WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058

07.03.2026 11:05:00

Boeing Sends Liquid Robots to Defend Japan

Reviewing the Department of Defense's daily digest of contract awards (as one does), you tend to get a good idea of who "the usual suspects" are at the Pentagon. Big defense names like RTX, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman make regular appearances on the list; big tech names like Microsoft or Palantir or Amazon Web Services will also pop up from time to time, hired to do military IT work. And then, every so often, an entirely unfamiliar name will arrive that causes you to sit up and take notice.That's what happened for me last week, when Liquid Robotics appeared on the list.Searching through the archives for the past 10 years, it turns out last week was the first time ever Liquid Robotics won a contract big enough to show up on the Pentagon's list (which covers all contracts $7.5 million and up). So what exactly is Liquid Robotics, I wondered?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
