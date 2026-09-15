Boeing Aktie

Boeing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058

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15.09.2026 22:46:01

Boeing vs. Space Exploration Technologies: Which Flight Giant Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The aerospace market is evolving as legacy giants face off against disruptive newcomers. Choosing between The Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:SPCX) requires balancing established manufacturing scale against rapid technological innovation.

Boeing remains a pillar of global travel and national security, while Space Exploration Technologies, commonly known as SpaceX, focuses on reusable rockets and satellite internet. Investors often compare these two because they represent different eras of the defense stocks industry. One offers a recovery play, while the other represents a high-growth bet on the future of connectivity.

Boeing develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. The company derives a significant portion of its revenue from a limited number of commercial airline customers and the U.S. government. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, particularly given that sales to non-U.S. customers accounted for 46% of total revenue in 2025.

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