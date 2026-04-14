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WKN: 850518 / ISIN: US0556221044

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14.04.2026 09:32:38

BP Plc Expects Q1 Upstream Production To Be Broadly Flat Sequentially

(RTTNews) - British Oil and gas major bp plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) Tuesday said it expects first-quarter upstream production to be broadly flat sequentially, compared to the fourth quarter's 2,344 mboe/d.

In its first quarter trading statement, the company said it projects gas & low carbon energy to be slightly higher, while oil production & operations to be slightly lower compared to the preceding fourth quarter.

In the Gas & low carbon energy segment, realizations are expected to be broadly flat compared to the prior quarter. The gas marketing and trading result is expected to be average.

Oil production & operations depreciation, depletion & amortization will be broadly flat with last quarter's $2 billion.

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