|
27.02.2024 07:30:33
Brassica Pharma Recalls Eye Ointment Products For Sterility Concern
(RTTNews) - Maharashtra, India-based Brassica Pharma Pvt. Ltd. has recalled Eye Ointment products under multiple brands, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration or FDA.
These products, sold through Walmart, CVS and others, are being called back due to lack of sterility assurance at the facility during an inspection conducted by the FDA.
The recalled ointments include Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment with UPC code 681131395298, Equate Stye Lubricant Eye Ointment with UPC code 681131395304, CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment with UPC code 050428634141 and Lubricant PM Ointment with UPC code 371406124356.
The impacted products were packed in 3.5-gram tubes with expiration dates ranging from February 2024 to September 2025. They were distributed nationwide to wholesalers, retailers, and through the product distributor, Walmart, CVS and AACE Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Ophthalmic drug products may pose a heightened risk of harm to users because drugs applied to the eyes bypass some of the body's natural defenses.
These products are intended to be sterile, and people who use the impacted products may get potential eye infections or related harm.
The company has not received any reports of adverse events up to February 16 related to the affected products.
The agency urged distributors and retailers to cease their distribution, and asked consumers to stop using the impacted products and return them to the place of purchase.
In similar recalls, Warren, New Jersey-based Haleon last month recalled eight lots of Robitussin branded Honey CF Max Day Adult and Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult citing microbial contamination.
Windstone Medical Packaging, doing business as Aligned Medical Solutions, recalled Nurse Assist Sterile Saline in various convenience kits because it cannot be verified as having the required sterility assurance level or SAL of 10-6.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
|
26.02.24
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones beendet die Montagssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.24
|Walmart-Aktie von Aktiensplit optisch nach unten gedrückt (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones verbucht nachmittags Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.24
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.24
|Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Das macht der S&P 500 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zum Start in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Start des Montagshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|26.02.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.02.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|26.02.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.02.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|26.02.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.02.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.02.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|20.02.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.04.23
|Walmart Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CVS Health Corp
|70,20
|-0,45%
|Walmart
|55,01
|-0,31%