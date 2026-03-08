NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
08.03.2026 11:19:00
Can Nvidia Stock Double by 2030?
Before Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released the results for its 2026 fiscal fourth quarter last week, I thought the only way that the stock would rise in the report's wake was if management provided a stellar outlook. I was wrong, though. Nvidia provided both an outstanding report and a stellar outlook, and the stock still fell after earnings.In previous articles, I did note that with the market in high anticipation, it could be challenging for Nvidia to meet its bar for satisfaction under any circumstances. There are nearly insurmountable fears about the future that are propelling negative investor sentiment, and there's little the company can do to quell those fears.It creates a strange dynamic for investors. Nvidia stock looks cheap, trading at only 17 times one-year forward earnings. That looks like a bargain price for a company growing as fast as Nvidia is. But the market doesn't seem to be interested in pushing the stock higher.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
