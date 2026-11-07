Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
|
07.11.2026 02:20:14
Cerebras Systems vs. Nebius: Which Artificial Intelligence Stock Is a Better Buy Going into 2027?
As demand for artificial intelligence reshapes the global economy, choosing between hardware innovators and cloud infrastructure providers is a difficult task. Is Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) or Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) the better buy?
Cerebras Systems focuses on massive wafer-scale processors to accelerate AI model training, while Nebius provides a cloud platform specifically designed for the AI lifecycle. Both companies are scaling rapidly to capture market share in the booming AI sector, but they approach the opportunity from different angles within the technology stack.
Cerebras Systems designs specialized artificial intelligence computing systems built around its massive wafer-scale chips. By manufacturing a single processor that covers nearly an entire silicon wafer, the company aims to provide significantly more speed for AI inference and training, giving it a competitive advantage among semiconductor stocks. As organizations prioritize speed, Cerebras Systems delivers its technology through hardware sales and cloud service offerings to global clients.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nebius
|
06.11.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Zum Start des Freitagshandels Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
05.11.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 implodiert (finanzen.at)
|
05.11.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer ergreifen am Donnerstagmittag die Flucht (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.26
|Aktien von CoreWeave und Nebius: Warum Analysten nach dem Ausverkauf optimistisch sind (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels stärker (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.26
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zu (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart freundlich (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Nebius
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cerebras Systems Inc
|89,68
|9,75%
|Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
|3,94
|2,07%
|Nebius
|115,98
|8,41%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBaisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.