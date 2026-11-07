Nebius Aktie

Nebius ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.11.2026 02:20:14

Cerebras Systems vs. Nebius: Which Artificial Intelligence Stock Is a Better Buy Going into 2027?

As demand for artificial intelligence reshapes the global economy, choosing between hardware innovators and cloud infrastructure providers is a difficult task. Is Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) or Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) the better buy?

Cerebras Systems focuses on massive wafer-scale processors to accelerate AI model training, while Nebius provides a cloud platform specifically designed for the AI lifecycle. Both companies are scaling rapidly to capture market share in the booming AI sector, but they approach the opportunity from different angles within the technology stack.

Cerebras Systems designs specialized artificial intelligence computing systems built around its massive wafer-scale chips. By manufacturing a single processor that covers nearly an entire silicon wafer, the company aims to provide significantly more speed for AI inference and training, giving it a competitive advantage among semiconductor stocks. As organizations prioritize speed, Cerebras Systems delivers its technology through hardware sales and cloud service offerings to global clients.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nebius

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nebius

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cerebras Systems Inc 89,68 9,75% Cerebras Systems Inc
Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 3,94 2,07% Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
Nebius 115,98 8,41% Nebius

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

06:26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
05:52 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Baisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen