Cerebras Systems vs. Nebius: Which Artificial Intelligence Stock Is a Better Buy Going into 2027?

As demand for artificial intelligence reshapes the global economy, choosing between hardware innovators and cloud infrastructure providers is a difficult task. Is Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) or Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) the better buy?

Cerebras Systems focuses on massive wafer-scale processors to accelerate AI model training, while Nebius provides a cloud platform specifically designed for the AI lifecycle. Both companies are scaling rapidly to capture market share in the booming AI sector, but they approach the opportunity from different angles within the technology stack.

Cerebras Systems designs specialized artificial intelligence computing systems built around its massive wafer-scale chips. By manufacturing a single processor that covers nearly an entire silicon wafer, the company aims to provide significantly more speed for AI inference and training, giving it a competitive advantage among semiconductor stocks. As organizations prioritize speed, Cerebras Systems delivers its technology through hardware sales and cloud service offerings to global clients.

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