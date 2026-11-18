Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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18.11.2026 11:25:02
Circle Internet Group vs. Strategy: Crypto's Brutal Sell-Off Is Exposing a Critical Difference Between These 2 Stocks
The ongoing cryptocurrency bear market is exposing fundamental differences between businesses operating in the digital asset economy. Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) and Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) offer investors two distinct ways to gain exposure to the industry, but their financial performance depends on very different factors.
Circle is building the financial infrastructure behind digital payments through its USDC (CRYPTO:USDC) stablecoin, generating revenue primarily from interest earned on its reserves. Strategy, meanwhile, has transformed itself from an enterprise software company into a Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) treasury business, leveraging capital markets to accumulate increasingly large holdings of the cryptocurrency.
While both companies stand to benefit from the long-term adoption of digital assets, their contrasting business models, capital structures, and exposure to cryptocurrency volatility could have significant implications for shareholder returns heading into 2027.
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Analysen zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Circle Internet Group
|48,68
|-1,89%
|Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)
|82,43
|-6,13%