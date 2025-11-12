Cisco Systems Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.86 billion, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $2.71 billion, or $0.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.01 billion or $1.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $14.88 billion from $13.84 billion last year.

Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.86 Bln. vs. $2.71 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.72 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $14.88 Bln vs. $13.84 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.01 - $1.03 Next quarter revenue guidance: $15.0 - $15.2 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.08 - $4.14 Full year revenue guidance: $60.2 - $61.0 Bln