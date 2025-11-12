Cisco Aktie
WKN: 878841 / ISIN: US17275R1023
|
12.11.2025 22:34:04
Cisco Systems Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $2.86 billion, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $2.71 billion, or $0.68 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.01 billion or $1.00 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $14.88 billion from $13.84 billion last year.
Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $2.86 Bln. vs. $2.71 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.72 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $14.88 Bln vs. $13.84 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.01 - $1.03 Next quarter revenue guidance: $15.0 - $15.2 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.08 - $4.14 Full year revenue guidance: $60.2 - $61.0 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cisco Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
07:10
|Cisco überzeugt Anleger mit gutem Jahresbeginn - Aktie im Aufwind (dpa-AFX)
|
12.11.25
|WDH: Cisco nach überraschend gutem Jahresstart optimistischer - Aktie legt zu (dpa-AFX)
|
12.11.25
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones schließt in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 sackt am Mittwochmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25
|Optimismus in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones am Mittwochmittag steigen (finanzen.at)