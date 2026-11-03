Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

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03.11.2026 17:30:00

Costco Hasn't Split Its Stock Since 2000. Here's Why 2027 Could Be the Year.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) hasn't split its stock in nearly 27 years. Its last split occurred on Jan. 13, 2000, when the company executed a 2-for-1 split. Since then, Costco's share price has climbed from roughly $40 to more than $1,000, rewarding long-term shareholders as the company built one of the world's most successful retail businesses.

As of Oct. 30, shares were trading around $1,012, giving Costco a market capitalization approaching $450 billion. The stock has also traded as high as $1,096 over the past 52 weeks.

With shares firmly in four-digit territory, a stock split in 2027 is certainly possible. And while a split wouldn't make Costco fundamentally more valuable, it could attract additional attention to a company that already has plenty going for it.

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Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs 35 500,00 -0,89% Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs
Costco Wholesale Corp. 931,90 2,22% Costco Wholesale Corp.

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