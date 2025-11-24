NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
24.11.2025 09:44:00
Could Buying SoundHound AI Now Be Like Buying Nvidia in 2023?
Which stock is the bigger winner over the last 12 months: SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) or Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA)? The correct answer is SoundHound AI, thanks largely to a huge surge in the latter part of 2024.While SoundHound AI isn't nearly as well-known as Nvidia, it's no longer flying under the radar as it once did for many investors. Could buying this up-and-coming artificial intelligence (AI) stock now be like buying Nvidia in 2023? To answer that question, we need to look back to see where Nvidia was two years ago. OpenAI had launched ChatGPT a year earlier. Organizations worldwide were scrambling to develop generative AI applications. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
