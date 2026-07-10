Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
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10.07.2026 14:05:00
Could Coca-Cola Issue a Stock Split If It Hits $100 Per Share?
It's been a great year for Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) investors. As of market close on July 9, the stock is up 18.2% year-to-date (YTD) -- outperforming the Nasdaq-100 and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), while its peer, PepsiCo, is down 4% YTD.Coke reached a new all-time intraday high of $85.68 on July 7. With the stock up over 50% in the last five years, some investors may be wondering if Coke is well on its way to surpassing $100 a share and issuing a stock split.Here's what's driving Coke to new highs, if a stock split could be in the cards in 2026, and if the blue chip dividend stock is a buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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