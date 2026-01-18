Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
18.01.2026 17:00:00
Could Meta Platforms Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?
Investors who bought Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) in the early days don't have much to complain about. Since the company's initial public offering (IPO) in 2012, its shares have rocketed 1,520% higher (as of Jan. 14). This performance is well ahead of the S&P 500 index.Meta is no longer a scrappy start-up. It sports an impressive market cap of $1.6 trillion. Could this "Magnificent Seven" stock help you retire a millionaire?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
