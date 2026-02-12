Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
12.02.2026 15:34:00
Could Netflix Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?
Back in 2002, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) went public at $15 per share. Today, after several stock splits and enormous returns, a single share bought then would have grown into a stake worth more than $11,000. So it's safe to say the streamer has already made some early investors very wealthy. In 2026, how much potential does Netflix offer to help create a new round of millionaires? Here's the investing case. Two revenue growth opportunities stand out for the company: experiences and podcasts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
