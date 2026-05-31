NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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31.05.2026 11:45:00
Could Nvidia Reach Another All-Time High? Analysts Are Watching One Key Number
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the stock market's biggest winners over the last five years. The company's share price has rocketed roughly 1,280% higher over the stretch, delivering potentially life-changing returns for patient shareholders. Thanks to those incredible gains, Nvidia now has a market capitalization of roughly $5.18 trillion and stands as the world's most valuable company by a significant margin. On the other hand, investors had a relatively muted reaction to the company's recent first-quarter report despite the blockbuster sales and earnings growth and management's strong guidance. Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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