CTS EVENTIM: Italian rock superstar Ligabue will open the stage of the spectacular, brand new ARENA MILANO

After just 2,5 years of construction, and after hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the CTS Eventim Group opens the stage for live entertainment at Italy’s largest indoor arena on 6 May 2026 with a fantastic performance of the Italian rock icon Ligabue – demonstrating world-class production, premium audience experience and the power of a next-generation venue.

Hamburg/Milan, 3 December 2025 – On 6 May 2026, the stage of the brand new ARENA MILANO in Milan’s Santa Giulia district will come to life for the very first time – representing a landmark moment for live entertainment in Italy. Designed as Italy’s largest, most innovative and most sustainable indoor venue with a capacity of up to 16,000 visitors, ARENA MILANO sets new standards in event infrastructure, premium hospitality, and acoustics.

The premiere will be headlined by Luciano Ligabue, one of Italy’s most influential and best-selling rock artists of all times, who will present his special opening show “LA PRIMA NOTTE – Music Opening Ceremony”. With an uninterrupted streak of No. 1 albums since 1999 and several Multi-Platinum awards, Ligabue has shaped Italian popular music for more than three decades. Known for his stadium-scale live shows and his status as a cultural figure in Italy, he is set to deliver a spectacular, high-energy opening night that will thrill his fans and create an unforgettable start for ARENA MILANO’s new stage.

The arena, that will be completed earlier in the year and on schedule for the Winter Olympics and their men’s ice hockey competitions, has been developed to exceed the requirements of international promoters, artists and corporate partners. Designed by David Chipperfield Architects in collaboration with Arup, it was conceived to combine functionality and design, offering state-of-the-art acoustics as well as integrated premium and VIP areas. The hospitality offer ranges from modern lounges and club areas to flexible partner spaces, ensuring a premium experience for guests and sponsors alike. ARENA MILANO’s architectural highlight – the cantilevered LED ring system that encircles the bowl – enables immersive content integration and branded partner activations, offering promoters and corporate clients a highly versatile visual platform.

Its premiere on 6 May 2026 will showcase what live entertainment can be when cutting-edge production capabilities, creative ambition and premium audience experience come together. It will not only be a first performance, but the start of something bigger: Italy’s future of live entertainment.

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO, CTS EVENTIM: “ARENA MILANO is a significant addition to our international venue portfolio and reflects our ambition to develop first-class event infrastructure in Europe’s most dynamic metropolitan areas. Its opening introduces a new benchmark for large-scale international events in Italy. Starting this new chapter with Luciano Ligabue – a defining figure of Italian rock music – sends a strong signal to the European and global live entertainment market.”

Luca Martinazzoli, Managing Director, ARENA MILANO: “Opening our stage with Ligabue is a statement. His energy and cultural impact embody exactly what ARENA MILANO stands for: striking moments, strong identities and world-class live entertainment. This premiere will show what this venue is capable of — and position it firmly on the map as a new powerhouse for live entertainment in Europe.”

Luciano Ligabue: “I’m thrilled and honoured to be the first to bring my music to Arena Milano. I want this show to be something special, and we’ll do everything we can to make it that way.”



Tickets for “LA PRIMA NOTTE – Music Opening Ceremony” will be available from 11:00 a.m. on Monday, 11 December on ticketone.it.

For Barmario subscribers, the presale will run from 11:00 a.m. Friday, 5 December, until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, 6 December. For UniCredit customers, the presale will run from 11:00 a.m. Saturday, 6 December, until 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, 7 December. For those already holding a ticket for the Stadio San Siro show, the presale will run from 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, 7 December, until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, 8 December. UniCredit is the Official Preseller Partner of “LA PRIMA NOTTE – Music Opening Ceremony”.

