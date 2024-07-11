CTS EVENTIM: TicketOne, a CTS EVENTIM: subsidiary, is official ticketing provider for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026



TicketOne, a CTS Eventim subsidiary, is official ticketing provider for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026 has awarded the exclusive contract for full ticketing and access services to TicketOne, a member of the CTS EVENTIM Group.

Milan/Hamburg, 11 July 2024 – CTS EVENTIM, Europe’s leading and the world’s second largest ticketing service provider, announces that Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026 has entrusted all ticketing and access services for the competitions and ceremonies of Milano Cortina 2026 to TicketOne, an Italian member of the CTS EVENTIM Group.

TicketOne will provide its strong local expertise and leverage CTS EVENTIM’s state-of-the-art ticketing platforms to deliver seamless ticketing and access services for the Winter Olympics. The ticketing will also benefit from CTS EVENTIM’s wide-reaching marketing channels.

The CTS EVENTIM Group has a strong track record in Olympic and Paralympic ticketing, having managed ticketing for Turin 2006, Sochi 2014 and Rio 2016. It is also providing ticketing services for the upcoming Paris 2024 and LA 2028.

The Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will feature over 3,500 athletes from 93 countries, competing across 16 Olympic disciplines and 6 Paralympic sports.

CTS EVENTIM is proud that the ice hockey matches will be taking place in its new multipurpose arena, which is currently being built in Milan.

Giovanni Malagò, President of the Organizing Committee Milano Cortina 2026: “Today we welcome a large Italian company that is part of an international circuit and which allows us to be present on a global stage. Being a partner of the next Winter Olympics and Paralympics means becoming protagonists of a unique event. TicketOne's support is crucial in a project of this magnitude and allows fans to be involved in the iconic venues of Milano Cortina 2026, in an atmosphere that the Games will make special.”

Andrea Varnier, CEO, Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026: “With the entry of TicketOne into the project, one of the key aspects of our event is defined: the management of ticketing services. In 2026, more than one and a half million fans will be in Italy to watch the most beautiful sporting spectacle in the world. As the Organizing Committee we are doing our best to ensure that the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Games are an unforgettable experience for all those who participate. With Ticketone and its deep knowledge of the world of entertainment we can ensure a quality result for this great event.”

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO, CTS EVENTIM: “The Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 represent the pinnacle of winter sports. As a company passionate about live experiences and world-class athletic achievements, we are honored to be involved in this project. Our decades of experience, cutting-edge technology, and customer-centric services will enhance the fan experience at these Games. We are also thrilled that our arena in Milan will be a key venue for these historic events.”

Stefano Lionetti, CEO, TicketOne: "Twenty years after Turin 2006, the Winter Olympics are returning to Italy, to our home city of Milan. We couldn't be prouder and more excited to help showcase it to the world. Today's announcement reflects the long-standing commitment of TicketOne and the CTS EVENTIM Group to provide the best ticketing experiences for sports fans. Our expertise, coupled with our commitment to innovation and audience-centric solutions, will allow fans worldwide to purchase, manage and authenticate tickets easily and securely.”

About CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through physical box offices and mobile/online portals. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2023, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2023, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.4 billion across more than 25 countries.

About TicketOne

Established in 1998, TicketOne is Italy's leading company in ticketing, marketing, information, and e-commerce for music, sports, entertainment, and cultural events. TicketOne is the market leader in Italy, having sold 20 million tickets through its multi-channel platform. Its clients include the major promoters in the music industry, the most important sports federations (such as FITP and Rugby), and 23 football teams (Serie A, Serie B, and LegaPro). Additionally, TicketOne serves all the main national racetracks (F1, MotoGP, and Superbike), as well as the most renowned traditional and entertainment theatres, musicals, cabarets, family shows, summer theatre and opera festivals, exhibitions, and museum circuits.

Since 2007, TicketOne has been part of the CTS Eventim Group, with the aim of better reaching foreign customers and globally promoting Italian events. The CTS Eventim Group also provides strong technological and commercial support through continuous investment in IT systems and the launch of innovative services for both event organizers and the public.

