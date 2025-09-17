Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
17.09.2025 18:52:53
Curated For You And Microsoft Launch AI-Powered Fashion Discovery In Copilot
(RTTNews) - Curated for You, an AI-powered lifestyle commerce platform, has partnered with Microsoft (MSFT) to introduce fashion discovery inside Microsoft Copilot, allowing users to find outfits through natural conversation.
The feature is now live, enabling queries such as "What should I wear to a beach wedding?" or "Outfit ideas for Italy," and delivering shoppable, context-aware fashion edits powered by Curated for You's intelligent merchandising engine.
Top retailers, including REVOLVE, Steve Madden, Tuckernuck, Rent the Runway, and Lulus are already integrated into the platform, showcasing curated product selections directly in Copilot's interface.
Curated for You CEO Katy Aucoin said the launch reflects a new way for consumers to discover fashion based on plans, moods, and moments, seamlessly within a tool they already use.
The experience is designed to shorten the path from inspiration to purchase. Users can browse visually compelling, event-based fashion stories, click through for more details, and shop directly. For retailers, the platform serves as a high-intent marketing channel, optimizing engagement and conversion by presenting products at the exact moment customers are seeking inspiration.
MSFT currently trades at $508.33 or 0.14 percent lower on the NasdaqGS.
